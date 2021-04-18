Letter to the Editor: Kachina Village grateful for being heard over development

The community of Kachina Village expresses its collective thank you to those key people who worked on the Kachina Highlands development rezoning project denial and to the 625 people who signed the petition for the denial. The Board denied the expansion of the subdivision, allowing Kachina to maintain more of its unique character. And thank you to Supervisors Horstman, Vasquez and Begay for listening to the community and its record-breaking outcry against rezoning our Village.