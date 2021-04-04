Letter to the Editor: Just whose democracy is this?

Like many, I am sickened by the multiple attempts by the Arizona Republican legislature to arbitrarily take unto themselves the power to limit and usurp the voting rights of we the people. This is not their democracy; it is ours, all of us. Our right to determine the course, the future of our democracy is at the center of our Constitution. The movement nationally among GOP legislatures to limit and even usurp our choices forms the narrower path to tyranny, not democracy.