Letter to the Editor: Just passing on another letter

Letters

Sent to Brenda Barton, Walt Blackman and Wendy Rogers:

HB 2596 -- you’ve got to be kidding! Republicans are so terrified of losing elections and power, they are resorting to tactics used by autocrats, e.g. Putin! I’m a Vietnam vet and wonder how politicians live with themselves knowing the hundreds of thousands of veterans who died or have lifelong injuries fighting for our democracy to have politicians take them away! This bill and all the others making voting harder should be thrown in the trash pile.

DAVE SAVAGE

Flagstaff

