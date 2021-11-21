Letter to the Editor: Just how independent is redistricting?

The Independent Redistricting Committee is working hard to hear input from all parts of Arizona. There are standards that they are trying to meet to balance and equalize Congressional and Arizona legislative sistricts in population, communities of interest, compactness, contiguousness, natural boundaries, and political competitiveness. The state has the opportunity every 10 years to do redistricting based on the updated census every 10 years. Unfortunately, it is an opportunity for a lot of gerrymandering by opposing political parties. This year is no different and the political differences are more heated.

Arizona does have provisions for a volunteer Independent Redistricting Committee made up of two Republicans, two Democrats and led by one Independent. The draft maps that this year's IRC has proposed do not seem to be very independent. They have proposed congressional district changes that put all the Indigenous tribes into one district that is heavily Republican, not balanced. They have divided up Flagstaff, Sedona and Verde Valley rather than keeping them together as a community of interest, and they are not politically competitive districts.

The Coconino Board of Supervisors has submitted draft maps that are much fairer, more politically competitive and honor the other criteria for fair maps. Flagstaff and Sedona are supportive of these proposed maps. Navajo County and Nation have also submitted fairer draft maps. We, as citizens, all have the right to submit input by Dec. 4. Please go to ircadmin@axdoa.gov to submit online comments and opinions before Dec 4. The new districts will determine politics in Arizona for the next 10 years. We want them to be fair representation!

SALLIE KLADNIK

Flagstaff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0