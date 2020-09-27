Letter to the Editor: Judy Begay will put health, children first

Bob Thorpe voted against Medicare expansion for children and adults. Bob Thorpe sued to keep Arizona from expanding Medicare. Bob Thorpe took excellent state-sponsored healthcare for himself, paid for by us taxpayers.
Now he wants to be a Coconino County Supervisor so he can make decisions about the health of our children.
I don’t think he will take care of our children. Vote for Judy Begay. She understands how important the health of children is.
BEATRICE COOLEY
Flagstaff
