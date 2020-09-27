Letter to the Editor: Judy Begay will put health, children first

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bob Thorpe voted against Medicare expansion for children and adults. Bob Thorpe sued to keep Arizona from expanding Medicare. Bob Thorpe took excellent state-sponsored healthcare for himself, paid for by us taxpayers.

Now he wants to be a Coconino County Supervisor so he can make decisions about the health of our children.

I don’t think he will take care of our children. Vote for Judy Begay. She understands how important the health of children is.

BEATRICE COOLEY

Flagstaff

