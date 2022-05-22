Letter to the Editor: Job well done boosts resident's pride for city

I happened to be looking out the window today when the truck stopped to pick up our recycling. When the container was lowered back down, some items that didn’t make it into the back of the truck were spilled out onto our driveway. Instead of continuing on his way, the driver made the effort to get out of his truck, pick up the items and make sure they made it in where they were supposed to be. He did not know he was being observed.
I call that caring, conscientious, good customer service. It’s heartening to know there are still people who take pride in a job well done, and this goes for city workers as well, that we too often take for granted.
Thanks to all who do the right thing to make Flagstaff a great place to live.
VAL WATSON
Flagstaff
Tags
- Republican Party
- Candidate
- Politics
- Election Result
- Border Control
- Moving
- Editor
- Policy Management
- Flagstaff
- Cooling System
- Pump
- Mechanics
- Economics
- Meteorology
- Josh Serna
- Heat Pump
- Heating System
- Undesirable
- Forest
- Military
- Memorial Day
- Munds Park
- Village
- Town
- Making
- Eva Putzova
- Jim Mccarthy
- Flagstaff City Council
- Deasy
- Candidacy
- Transparency
- Discussion
- Community
- Volunteer
- Public Servant
- Work
- Firefighter
- Success
- Structure
- Elected Official
- Debris
- Removal
- Container
- County
- Building Industry
- Insurance
- Law
- Institutes
- Dryness
- Effort
- Fire Safety
- March
- Linda L. Bradley
- Dollar
- Truck
- Donation
- Clothing
- Happiness
- Peace
- Resident
- Teacher
- School
- Education
- Wage
- Flagstaff Educational Association
- Benefit
- Student
- Public School
- Arizona
- Coconino County Board
- Climate
- Bank
- Finance
- Industry
- Crisis
- Williamson
- Salas
- Democrats
- Minimum
- Voter
- Marilyn Weismann
- Republican
- Daniel Williamson
- Listening
- Republicans
- Comment
- Ultra-right
- Animal
- Zoology
- Social Service
- Hospital
- Company
- Thanks
- High Country
- Humane
- Place
- Trail
- Flagstaff Trails Initiative
- Sport
- Aeronautics
- System
- Signage
- Help
- Maintenance
- Representative
- Budget
- Task
- Need
- Legislature
- Rogers
- Roe
- Wade
- Woman
- Country
- Husband
- Right
- Decision
- Marilyn Weissman
- Becky Daggett
- Flagshakes
- Heartbreak
- Joy
- Show
- Literature
- Theatre
- Glimpse
- Gift
- Play
- Nau
- Share
- Shuttle
- Motor Vehicle
- Transports
- Highway
- Traffic Jam
- Driver
- Parking
- Judge
- Abortion
- Justice Thomas
- Conduct
- Constitution
- Alito
- Job
- Worker
- Joe Biden
- Federal Reserve
- Cost
- Employer
- Inflation
- Demand
- Commerce
- Spreader
- Spiral
- Product
- Price
- Policy
- Public Land
- Tourism
- Recreation
- Mining
- Uranium
- Grand Canyon
- Rights Issue
- Capital Punishment
- Christian
- Dependence
- Baby
- Stake
- Chris Talgo
- Vasectomy
- Birth Control
- Travel Expense
- Commuter
- Answer
- Patchwork
- So Long
- Ryan Smith
- Roadway
- Letter
- Locksmith
- Bicycle
- Weather
- Art
- Botany
- Craftwork
- Museums
- Flower
- Trip
- Address
- Front Yard
- Pride
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!