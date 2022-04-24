 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: 'It's not you, it's me,' says man enjoying trails

Letters

To all those who wave or nod or smile or say "good morning" or "good afternoon" to me while walking around the trail at Buffalo Park, my humble apologies for not responding in kind. Whenever I'm out for a walk or hike or jog, wherever that may be, I'm usually in my own world, pondering, seeking quiet, meditating, focusing on my breathing, enjoying the beauty and sounds of nature -- or whatever.

And while I realize that the Buffalo Park trail is not the place for solitude, because it is close to where I live, I find myself there often. So, again, please forgive me if I do not respond to your kind solicitations. But be assured it's not you, it's me.

MIKE BENCIC

Flagstaff

