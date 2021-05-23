Letter to the Editor: It's never too late to fall in love with a flower

I've never gone out of my way to appreciate flowers. I've always noted their beauty whenever I passed their way and probably made a nice comment about them if anyone was around. But I never thought they had anything to do with my morale.

Recently I was driving by a nursery that I have done for about a thousand times in my 19 years here, and I thought to myself, "What's it like in there?" I turned around and drove into the parking lot. I walked inside and couldn't believe the size of the place. Huge. Separate rooms for different categories and then big open space in the back for trees.

I wandered around the place looking for something like the Italian Heather I bought at my local supermarket. I placed it in the window by the front door and I found myself admiring it everyday. So I walked from space to space, and in one room was a plant in full bloom, the only one in bloom, and it stood out because it went straight up like a snapdragon. I walked over to it, looked at the price, $39.99, took it right over to the checkout and scooted home in my truck. I put it just outside my front door along the railing. I live on the second floor. The flower gets early morning sun and then is in the shade the rest of the day.