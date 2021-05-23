Letter to the Editor: It's never too late to fall in love with a flower

I've never gone out of my way to appreciate flowers. I've always noted their beauty whenever I passed their way and probably made a nice comment about them if anyone was around. But I never thought they had anything to do with my morale.
Recently I was driving by a nursery that I have done for about a thousand times in my 19 years here, and I thought to myself, "What's it like in there?" I turned around and drove into the parking lot. I walked inside and couldn't believe the size of the place. Huge. Separate rooms for different categories and then big open space in the back for trees.
I wandered around the place looking for something like the Italian Heather I bought at my local supermarket. I placed it in the window by the front door and I found myself admiring it everyday. So I walked from space to space, and in one room was a plant in full bloom, the only one in bloom, and it stood out because it went straight up like a snapdragon. I walked over to it, looked at the price, $39.99, took it right over to the checkout and scooted home in my truck. I put it just outside my front door along the railing. I live on the second floor. The flower gets early morning sun and then is in the shade the rest of the day.
I was told to give it water when the top two inches get dry. Same for the Italian Heather. And that's what I've been doing for two weeks now. And it is flourishing. Gorgeous. Google it and take a look. There are many varieties. It is a Foxglove: Digitalis Dalmatian Mix. I'm telling you, every day when I leave, I stop and stare at that flower and am amazed, and again when I come home. I can't believe the beauty and perfection and how elated it makes me feel. It is gorgeous. I've fallen in love with a flower.