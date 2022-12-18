Letter to the Editor: 'It’s time to stop overusing the word crisis'

It’s time to stop overusing the word crisis. In these past couple years, we as an American society, have started to label every problem or challenge as a crisis. A crisis usually implies a dire life and death circumstance, not a housing shortage. Using this word crisis tends to instill more fear than is probably healthy for most people. That fear often tends to send good people off in the wrong and fearful direction.

There is no affordable housing crisis, there is a housing shortage. To make matters worse on that note, if there was any serious challenge, it’s to find a way for Flagstaff to grow with integrity and intelligence and stop hiring crooked developers who charge way more money for rent then they should be, thus, making nothing affordable.

There is no climate crisis. Climate change is a perfectly naturally occurring event, however, industrial humans have sped up the process greatly. There is a potential crisis coming, if we all continue business as usual, but we all have to stop running around like Chicken Little screaming the sky is falling. Nothing good is usually accomplished.

This is nothing new, all the issues and challenges and problems we face. There are simply many more people on the planet now and perhaps it’s time to get things into a different perspective. So overreacting, whether it be fear or denial, could be the real problem. Many, if not most of us, are reminded of our perspectives during the Christmas and holiday season. So perhaps, it’s a good time to reflect on all most of us do have, and not what we don’t.

RICK RESNICK

Flagstaff