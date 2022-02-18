Letter to the Editor: Is truck 'furor' over mask mandates jamming common sense?

I don't get it. Why all the trucker furor over mask mandates when all we're trying to do is save lives? It can't be an issue of personal freedom as they say because they stop for red lights every day and don't complain about it. If the speed limit is 40 mph, they probably slow down and don't complain about it. They probably wear seat belts if that is the law and they may grumble about it, maybe not.
There are probably 100 laws or rules we live by every day for the general welfare and safety. So, I don't get it. Why all this obstructive chaos over a law that has definitely already saved lives and diminished the death and hospitalization rates. What is the big deal about putting a mask over your face in public? You don't have to wear it while you're driving the truck. Doesn't make sense.
BOB BOWSER
Flagstaff