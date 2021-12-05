Letter to the Editor: Is Thomas Jefferson rolling over in his grave?

Edward White letter, published on Nov. 28, includes a serious error which must be corrected. He stated that Thomas Jefferson requested that his tomb list his one major achievement: founder of the University of Virginia. This is not true. Those of us who have seen his tomb first hand at Monticello and those seeking a photo of the tomb online can attest that Jefferson’s request on the verge of his death was for three accomplishments to be etched for the world to see: Author of the Declaration of American Independence, of the Statute of Virginia for Religious Freedom (of which included the principle of separation of church and state and a forerunner of the First Amendment) and the Father of the University of Virginia, in that order.
Edward White’s letter focused on concerns that democracy required an educated citizenry “with so many people believing in what is not true.” At the same time, Mr. White erred by stating an untruth. As an educator, I'm sure Mr. White would like Jefferson's record set straight.
NANCY SCHENEMAN-BREHM
Flagstaff