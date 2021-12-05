Letter to the Editor: Is Thomas Jefferson rolling over in his grave?

Edward White letter, published on Nov. 28, includes a serious error which must be corrected. He stated that Thomas Jefferson requested that his tomb list his one major achievement: founder of the University of Virginia. This is not true. Those of us who have seen his tomb first hand at Monticello and those seeking a photo of the tomb online can attest that Jefferson’s request on the verge of his death was for three accomplishments to be etched for the world to see: Author of the Declaration of American Independence, of the Statute of Virginia for Religious Freedom (of which included the principle of separation of church and state and a forerunner of the First Amendment) and the Father of the University of Virginia, in that order.