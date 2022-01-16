 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: 'Is this the state of our state?'

Letters

A Navy veteran, I moved our family to Flagstaff in 1968. I have a long-standing and abiding interest in the kind of state that I will be leaving to my daughters and grandchildren. When:

1) Arizona Republican legislators do not seem to understand an 1803 decision that legislatures do not get to decide whether their laws are constitutional; 2) credible news sources report that two separate Republican groups sent forged documents to Congress and the National Archives purporting to show that Trump won Arizona in 2020; 3) our Republican legislators bend over backwards to feed the wealthy, but starve public education.

Then, I wonder if Arizona's Republicans are worthy of support. Consider, what are you doing to change things? Is this the state of our state?

CHUCK BARNES

Flagstaff

