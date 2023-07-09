I was born in the little rock building that used to exist where the west wing stands today. I can't help but wonder what Dr. Charles Sechrist would think today. His dream was to build a hospital on the hill to provide medical care to the people of Flagstaff and that the citizens of Flagstaff would have a say in how the hospital operated. It seems that the hospital has gotten away from this and that those individuals who operate the hospital have effectively stripped the hospital away from the community to serve the interests of developers seeking to make money off a grand scheme to build a new hospital but also incorporate housing and retail in conjunction with it. In doing this, it leaves doctor's offices and medical facilities surrounding the existing hospital high and dry when the hospital moves, not to mention what will happen with the disposition of the current location of the hospital.