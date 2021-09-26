Letter to the Editor: Is spending plan another example of how to 'confuse voters?'

Regarding President Biden's $3.5 trillion spending plan, Rep. Rho Khanna made an excellent point on Democracy Now. The $3.5 trillion is over 10 years. In those same 10 years, $7.5 trillion is budgeted for Defense. So, Biden's plan is actually only $350 billion. Democratic Sens. Manchin and Sinema, who balked at the price tag -- (and who have accepted the most money from the fossil fuel industry and big pharma respectively) should have no qualms voting for the plan. Unless of course, it's easier to confuse voters and appease their corporate backers.