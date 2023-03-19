Are the City of Flagstaff and Coconino County vetting all the new construction projects being proposed or in progress around town? Are these projects meeting their climate action criteria? Are they being required to use clean energy? Will they have solar or wind power, or use heat pumps? Or will they be dirty facilities relying on fossil fuels?
Will these projects be using money loaned to them by dirty banks such as Wells Fargo, a huge lender to fossil fuel companies? Will they be wasting energy, such as in climate-controlled storage facilities? Do we really need our furniture and knickknacks air conditioned, when many people are not able to cool their homes in 90-degree-plus temperature heat waves, or heat them in below-freezing temperatures?
What materials are being used in construction? Dirty concrete? Poison-leaking chemicals? What will the water use be? Are these buildings friendly to air, land, water and life in general?
Flagstaff has a good climate action plan and Coconino County is working on theirs. Are new homes and businesses meeting climate-friendly standards?
These are questions we need to ask and have answered if we are truly concerned about climate change. Every positive effort makes a difference!
Sincerely,
JILL STEPHENSON
Flagstaff
