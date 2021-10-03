 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Is parent of hockey players slipping when it comes to COVID?
Letter to the Editor: Is parent of hockey players slipping when it comes to COVID?

Letters

To the parent of youth hockey players (and all other like-minded parents). The death rate in Coconino County from COVID-19 is 240 per 100,000 population and 250 per 100,000 in Maricopa County. The fatality rate on I-17 is 1.03 per mile, or 150 deaths per year. Do the math. Your children are in greater danger on the ice unmasked than in a car on I-17.

Instead of maligning them you should be thanking the management of the Jay Lively Activity Center for caring about the health of your children.

ANN SCOTT

Williams

