Letter to the Editor: Is parent of hockey players slipping when it comes to COVID?

To the parent of youth hockey players (and all other like-minded parents). The death rate in Coconino County from COVID-19 is 240 per 100,000 population and 250 per 100,000 in Maricopa County. The fatality rate on I-17 is 1.03 per mile, or 150 deaths per year. Do the math. Your children are in greater danger on the ice unmasked than in a car on I-17.