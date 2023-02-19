I am responding to the Daily Sun 2/14 article, “US defends takedown.” My concern is the cost-effectiveness of the U.S. military. I am no expert in military hardware or strategy, but I have watched "Top Gun."

This week our Air Force has been tasked with bringing down four balloons floating through North American air space. According to press releases, the Air Force has used AIM-9X Sidewinder heat-seeking missiles fired from fighter jets to bring down balloons floating at 20,000 to 60,000 feet. Each Sidewinder costs $400,000. Wouldn’t machine gun strafing have more cost-effectively brought down these passively floating, cold balloons? Note, the Lake Huron takedown required two heat-seeking Sidewinders.