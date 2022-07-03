 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Is Judge Thomas a hypocrite?

Letters

According to Judge Clarence Thomas, now that the Roe v. Wade precedent has been overturned, the Supreme Court should examine other cases affirming civil rights, such as for same-sex marriage (Obergefell v. Hodges, 2015). He has neglected to mention another pivotal case, Virginia v. Loving (1967), which allows interracial marriage under the Equal Protection and Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment.

Clarence Thomas's wife is white. Hypocrisy?

Civil rights, once they have arduously been won with blood, sweat and tears, should never be rescinded by the Constitution of the United States.

CARLETON SHEPPARD

Flagstaff

