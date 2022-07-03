Letter to the Editor: Is Judge Thomas a hypocrite?

According to Judge Clarence Thomas, now that the Roe v. Wade precedent has been overturned, the Supreme Court should examine other cases affirming civil rights, such as for same-sex marriage (Obergefell v. Hodges, 2015). He has neglected to mention another pivotal case, Virginia v. Loving (1967), which allows interracial marriage under the Equal Protection and Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment.