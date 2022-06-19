 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Is Forest Service always late to the game?

WHY?! WHY?! WHY?! Here we are again in hot, windy June with a human-caused fire raging, and the Forest Service behind the game. What is the problem with closing our forest proactively as opposed to this totally reactive approach taken by the USFS?!

SABRA LOWE ZEDICK

Flagstaff

