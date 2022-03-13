Letter to the Editor: Is Amazon an environmental hero or villain?

Another of Amazon’s green pledges is to become net-zero CO2 emission by 2040. In order to become carbon neutral, a company must disclose its carbon footprint to the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), including CO2 emissions from the entire lifecycle of all products sold by the company. Thousands of companies complied with CDP’s requests years ago, but Amazon did so only last year and asked CDP to not publicly disclose its data. However, reveal.org obtained Amazon’s CDP report and published its analysis in February 2022. It revealed that Amazon drastically undercut its projected emissions by only including its own brand products, which account for just 1% of its total sales, and only divulging a partial lifecycle of products. In contrast to other companies that fully disclosed theirs, Amazon’s deceitful tactic to substantially under-report their carbon footprint would mean less investment to reach its net-zero CO2 emission and lure more green-minded customers to buy its products. The real danger would be 1.1 trillion metric tons of CO2 would still linger in our atmosphere by 2040. Amazon’s conduct is well summarized by its ex-employee: “It seems like Amazon is misleading employees and the public, …or even being straight-up deceptive about how well it’s doing against its climate goals.”