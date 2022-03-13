Letter to the Editor: Is Amazon an environmental hero or villain?

EarthTalk recently praised Amazon’s green initiatives in the Daily Sun. Yet, Amazon’s business practices are inconsistent with its green pledges.
Despite their pledge to reduce packaging waste, “Amazon generated 599 million pounds of plastic packaging waste in 2020, a 29% increase from 2019,” including “23.5 million pounds entered and polluted the world’s waterways and oceans,… the equivalent of dumping a delivery van payload of plastic into the oceans every 67 minutes” (Oceana 2021).
Dear EarthTalk: Is Amazon.com an environmental hero or villain?
Furthermore, in 2021, ITV-News exposed Amazon of destroying millions of items of unsold stock still in shrink-wrap in one of its UK warehouses, creating untold environmental waste. An ex-Amazon employee stated that "from a Friday to a Friday, our target was to generally destroy 130,000 items a week.” A leaked internal Amazon document disclosed more than 124,000 items marked "Destroy" in just one week.
Another of Amazon’s green pledges is to become net-zero CO2 emission by 2040. In order to become carbon neutral, a company must disclose its carbon footprint to the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), including CO2 emissions from the entire lifecycle of all products sold by the company. Thousands of companies complied with CDP’s requests years ago, but Amazon did so only last year and asked CDP to not publicly disclose its data. However, reveal.org obtained Amazon’s CDP report and published its analysis in February 2022. It revealed that Amazon drastically undercut its projected emissions by only including its own brand products, which account for just 1% of its total sales, and only divulging a partial lifecycle of products. In contrast to other companies that fully disclosed theirs, Amazon’s deceitful tactic to substantially under-report their carbon footprint would mean less investment to reach its net-zero CO2 emission and lure more green-minded customers to buy its products. The real danger would be 1.1 trillion metric tons of CO2 would still linger in our atmosphere by 2040. Amazon’s conduct is well summarized by its ex-employee: “It seems like Amazon is misleading employees and the public, …or even being straight-up deceptive about how well it’s doing against its climate goals.”
People are also reading…
Is Amazon an environmental hero or villain?
YIQUN LIN
Flagstaff