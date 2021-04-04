Letter to the Editor: Is allowing guns on school property the best idea?

I was so excited this morning to take my kid to school for the first time in a year. In the school parking lot, two dads got into a screaming fight over the car line rules. They were hanging out of their vehicle windows threatening each other as little kids walked to the building. The blind rage they displayed was disturbing and made me worry: what if they had loaded guns at their fingertips?
If HB 2840 passes, that could be reality. This bill makes it legal to have a loaded gun in a vehicle on school grounds and it's up for a vote in the Arizona Senate soon. Please contact Arizona Sen. Wendy Rogers and ask her to vote no. Allowing loaded guns on school grounds could turn an argument into a deadly shooting.
MARISA SCIONTI
Flagstaff