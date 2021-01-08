 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Irresponsible to allow David Wolf's claims in print
Letter to the Editor: Irresponsible to allow David Wolf's claims in print

It was irresponsible journalism for you to have published David Wolf's column on Jan. 5 in which he claims the incoming Biden administration has a "gun confiscation" agenda. This is utterly false and contributes nothing to a respectful and helpful conversation about gun violence. Gun violence killed 19,000 people in the United States last year. It is a critical public health issue that should be approached by both gun owners and non-gun owners with truth and respect. You should have edited out Wolf's blatantly inflammatory language.

GEOFF BARNARD

Flagstaff

