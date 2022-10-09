Letter to the Editor: Involvement of Indigenous tribes seen as key to solving bison dilemma

The article titled “There are 'forest ninja bison' in Grand Canyon National Park, and that's a problem” went more in-depth about one way the bison are treated in the park. Bison continue to cause issues to the parks' ecosystems and create controversy on what they should do to handle this issue. I want to focus this letter on how I think the park is handling the bison somewhat well.

The park should have stronger ties with Indigenous tribal members; one way they could do this is by having more agreements with the ITBC corporation. This would be a better situation as bison have significant cultural ties with Indigenous tribes. This would benefit both the park and tribes that work with ITBC as the park's ecosystem does not have to handle the destruction bison have to the land, and Indigenous tribes can use bison for whatever they want. This agreement also gives Indigenous tribes a little more influence in decisions relating to the park.

I liked the mention of creating a more desirable area in the Colorado Plateau for these animals. After some time, there would be the same issue of bison destroying more land, resulting in the same problem the park is currently facing.

The park introduced this species hoping to create profit, and is suffering the consequences of that decision. I believe the park should put more effort into relocating this species and working closely with ITBC. This would be beneficial and create stronger ties with Indigenous tribes.

HANNA HAAG

Flagstaff