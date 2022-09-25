Letter to the Editor: Investing in future of planet found to be good for pocket, too

I have spoken to countless folks who are interested in investing their money in more socially responsible companies, but they said their financial advisor either rolled their eyes at them or explained that socially responsible investing would not give them desired returns. This is frustrating to me because I used to teach a course on sustainable business at Colorado Mountain College, so I know that there are countless profitable companies that want to do good for the planet, their employees and their communities. For example, certified “B Corporations” are companies that take into consideration social and environmental performance standards. The third-party certification “applies to the whole company across all product lines and issue areas,” and there are accountability standards that must be met as well as transparency to the public on their assessment scores. As of September 2022, there are 5,697 certified B Corporations across 158 industries in 85 countries, according to bcorporation.net, many of which are publicly traded. In a recent EarthTalk article, the author cited a report by Advanced Energy Now, stating that “U.S. clean energy investment increased by 20% from 2018 to 2019, reaching a competitive value of $78.3 billion. The EarthTalk author likewise cited a 2020 report by the National Association of State Energy Officials that found that “wind and solar energy were responsible for some 544,000 jobs in 2019, whereas the fossil fuel industry was only responsible for 214,000 jobs.” It makes me wonder, are business schools instructing their students about sustainable business and ESG (environment, social and governance) frameworks? If not, they are doing their students a real disservice, because as younger generations like Gen X, millennials and even Gen Z start thinking about retirement, they WILL want to put their money in companies that are not wreaking havoc on the planet. After all, what is the point of a healthy retirement or savings account if our planet becomes unlivable? More companies are adopting ESG standards. Socially responsible investing is not "fringe" as your financial advisor may tell you. And if they are telling you that, you should find a different financial advisor.