Letter to the Editor: International Affairs Budget important part of future

In the midst of election season, it is extremely important that we recognize the "impact on tomorrow" of our actions today. Future generations, leaders and allies depend on the support of this budget.

I admire Sen. Martha McSally's support in international aid by supporting the budget. Her experience in the Armed Forces provides an excellent foundation for understanding the severity of poverty in foreign countries. Whomever we elect as our congressmen and women, I urge them to protect the International Affairs Budget.