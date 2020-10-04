 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: International Affairs Budget important part of future
0 comments

Letter to the Editor: International Affairs Budget important part of future

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters

In the midst of election season, it is extremely important that we recognize the "impact on tomorrow" of our actions today. Future generations, leaders and allies depend on the support of this budget.

I admire Sen. Martha McSally's support in international aid by supporting the budget. Her experience in the Armed Forces provides an excellent foundation for understanding the severity of poverty in foreign countries. Whomever we elect as our congressmen and women, I urge them to protect the International Affairs Budget.

KATI FERRELL

Flagstaff

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News