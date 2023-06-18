I have been going door to door asking my neighbors to sign a petition to put the proposed hospital move on the ballot. I have been surprised and heartened by the response.

Everyone has been polite, even friendly, and many have thanked me for my efforts.

Many have volunteered that they thought the decision was rushed and that the city council did not adequately consider alternatives to the move. But what has struck me the most is the enthusiasm people have for putting the decision to a vote.

Almost everyone agrees that the hospital move is a decision that should be in the hands of the voters. Almost everyone wants to have a voice in the matter. I know that on other matters, we disagree. I can tell by reading the bumper stickers on some of their cars. And we may finally not vote the same way once the issue is on the ballot. But it is clear the public wants a say in whether the hospital is allowed to move.

It is deeply satisfying to know that we are united in our care for the community and that we share an enthusiasm for the democratic process.

MARCUS FORD

Flagstaff