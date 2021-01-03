Letter to the Editor: Influential educators set to retire will be missed

At the end of the year the City of Flagstaff will say goodbye to longtime educators Noel Roth and Dave Roth. Both will be retired by the end of December. They will be missed for their many contributions to their students, schools, teachers and parents.

Dave and Noel graduated from the University of Arizona, married and moved to Flagstaff. They spent their entire careers working in Flagstaff public schools.

Noel was a kindergarten teacher at Kinsey and Sechrist Elementary, and a teacher’s aide at Killip Elementary. She was instrumental in the greenhouse and gardening programs at Sechrist.

Dave was a teacher, football and wrestling coach, athletic director and principal at Coconino High School. He oversaw the expansion of the high school and renovation of Cromer Stadium. The basketball court is named in his honor.

Dave continued his career at Ponderosa High School as the principal and then added the role of superintendent for the Coconino County Accommodation School District.