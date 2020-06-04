Letter to the Editor: Inequitable funding challenges local healthcare

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Based upon current payment structure to operate and maintain healthcare centers, the federal government has created a structural deficit that endangers the future financial stability of our healthcare delivery system. Healthcare centers negotiate payments with private insurance, receive nominal pay for Medicare patients and obtain even less pay for Medicaid patients.

Based on the COVID-19 CARES Act legislation, the payment schedule is calculated on the Medicare scale; however, numerous patients are enrolled under the Medicaid program that both receives and pays less for services than Medicare. (www.kff.org/coronavirus-policy-watch04/24/2020).

Neither program covers payments for uninsured patients, yet federal law requires their treatment. The consequence is that health centers nationwide are losing money, which undermines their longer-term financial stability.