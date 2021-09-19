Letter to the Editor: Individual choice and freedoms vs. public health

Some governors are angry at President Biden for mandating vaccines for federal government employees. They say vaccines should be an individual choice and that mandating the vaccine takes away their freedom.

The same governors oppose abortions. Both issues involve a matter of life or death. But those governors that believe vaccines should be a matter of individual choice do not believe that abortions should be a matter of individual choice. You should have the freedom to choose concerning vaccines but not with abortions. The virus is by far the more dangerous issue.

There have been 658,000 deaths in the U.S. so far, 4.55 million worldwide. Most of the deaths since the advent of the delta variant were unvaccinated. We don't know how many they infected.

BOB BOWSER

Flagstaff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0