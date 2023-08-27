As an Indigenous person who has seen the impacts of oil and gas development on my community's youth and families, I am thankful that the Department of the Interior (DOI) made the historic decision to protect the irreplaceable cultural and natural resources of Greater Chaco from federal oil and gas leasing for 20 years. As a founding member of the Indigenous Circle of Flagstaff, an intertribal group of Indigenous people and supporters in Flagstaff, we appreciate this move to protect landscapes and communities.

Communities across the Southwest have faced a decadeslong struggle to protect our families and culture from relentless oil and gas drilling, which has rapidly transformed our cherished landscapes and threatened countless communities. With these protections, I know that Native youth and families, like those I work with, are finally being prioritized.

Indigenous and other impacted communities have long advocated for DOI and Congress to protect Greater Chaco, and the living connection between the land and people. This hard-won victory, which does not affect state, tribal, allottee-owned, or other private lands, has elevated the voices of tribal communities at the front lines of oil and gas development.

I implore Congress to pass legislation to permanently protect Chaco -- and urge our Arizona delegation to take an active role -- so we can ensure that our children and grandchildren will experience the rich traditions and cultural heritage connected to this landscape for decades to come.

DARRELL MARKS

Flagstaff