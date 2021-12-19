Letter to the Editor: In response to historic preservation of buildings

I fully agree with the writer about the importance of preserving historic buildings, and the relevance of the district, downtown. However I do not agree with all of the points she raised about the residences I am building on Dale Ave.

As part of the city review, the small existing house was not determined to be of an historic nature.

My clients tried diligently to donate that structure prior to demolition. The property is actually two lots, 25' wide with 6' setbacks, leaving only 19' in which to build. Had we been allowed to have the garages under the houses, accessed from Dale rather than from the alley, the footprint of the building could have been larger, allowing a reduction in height.

In cities with historic buildings, newer buildings, sometimes quite contemporary, surround them or are close; that that is the nature of growth. It can be argued that Flagstaff's "pro" stance on urban density, with its lower environmental impact, has its virtues when compared to suburban and rural sprawl.

My clients and their designer (all longtime locals) went to great lengths to blend this building in with the neighborhood, while working within a difficult system of city zoning. The owners are not "assertive developers," but people who want to bring the best project possible to a neighborhood they want to be a part of. They consulted with Karl Eberhard, former city historian, to bring forth a design that blends with homes in the area. The project is part of the Coconino County Sustainable Building program. The building is not finished, and I think it will look quite nice upon completion.

Managing city growth is complex. There are many stakeholders and conflicting ideas. Even if a person does not care for a building project, or the kind of progress it represents, I think it is important to research the origins, particulars and challenges of it before painting a wholly negative picture of it.

DEBRA FISHER

Ridge Top Construction

Flagstaff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0