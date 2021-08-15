Letter to the Editor: In order to make state better, voting is crucial

In mid-July, CNBC published their annual study of best states to do business in and best states to live in. Their methods are solid, so we should be a bit concerned that among the best states to do business in, Arizona was only 30th out of 50. In terms of the best states to live in, and particularly a state that would attract employees to Arizona, we ranked 50th out of 50. Why are we middling as a place to do business in, and ranked dead last as best state to live in?

Details in the study describes Arizona as a state that aggressively doesn't not support quality public education at all levels. Other negative categories are public health, crime control, air pollution, tax codes skewed heavily to the wealthy, and poor inclusiveness. Variations on these concerns were common among all 10 of the lowest-ranked states; one thing they all have in common is largely/entirely Republican governments.

It's always been easier to criticize than it is to create. What should we start doing to make us happier and to encourage employers to think their employee families and entrepreneurs would be happy here?