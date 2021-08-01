Letter to the Editor: In Flagstaff? Practice shinrin-yoku

The Japanese call regular walks through the woods "shinrin-yoku" or "forest bathing." Part mindfulness, part exercise, the practice simply asks that you spend, ideally, an hour or more taking in the sights, sounds and smells a forest provides. The reward is undeniable. "Immersing yourself in nature this way can cut depression, anxiety, stress and fatigue, while boosting energy and mental focus."
We lucky folks in Flagstaff have a great surrounding forest at our disposal right on the edge of town or within a short drive.
BOB BOWSER
Flagstaff