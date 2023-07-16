The U.S. economy continues to hum along. Low unemployment -- 3.6%. Continued hiring -- 209,000 in June 2023. More jobs than workers. Wages have risen. Investment in infrastructure. Robust GDP -- 2.3% (GDP now - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta). Decreased inflation -- 3%. (U.S. inflation falls to 3%, AZ Daily Sun, 7/12/23).

Though the above numbers are a snapshot in time, it appears that our economy has responded positively to the Feds interest rate hikes and recent legislation that invested in our infrastructure. It is time to give credit to the collective efforts of President Biden and Congress as well as Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Their efforts over the last two years have allowed inflation to decrease while allowing the economy to grow.