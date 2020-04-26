Letter to the Editor: Impossible to replicate what kids get at school

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I saw the most adorable thing a week or so ago. My youngest, a third grader, had their first zoom meeting with their teacher and classmates. The class is roughly about 25-30 students (ugh, Arizona) but only 12 or so kids were in the zoom call. Immediately and sincerely they all began sharing how much they missed each other and how they looked forward to getting back to class again. In that moment, I saw once again how wonderful our public schools are.

Even though we have been able to keep some bit of routine going with learning at home (still nothing close to what they get at school) they are missing so much more than lessons. They are missing relationship building, navigating the needs and interests of others, experiencing all the lessons imparted by human interaction.

There is simply no way students can replicate or replace all the wonderful things they get from our public schools at home. We can’t wait to get back to our school, and hopefully we can focus on supporting them rather than watching our political leaders push irresponsible voucher programs on us when this is all over.

HANNAH POYNTER

Flagstaff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0