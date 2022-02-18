Letter to the Editor: Importance of city officials falls flat for resident

It is about time that somebody stepped up to curb out-of-control city government. It is unfortunate that these curbs come from another level of government, probably no less intrusive than our own city government. At this point however, any agency, or no government at all, would probably serve the people of Flagstaff better!
I don't feel that I'm alone as a resident and taxpayer in the City of Flagstaff, in expressing how much I detest city government. It is blatantly obvious that the city is run by entitled bureaucrats, and legislated by elected officials who are entirely self-serving, with political access to grind or irons in the fire.
JOHN BORHEK
Flagstaff