Letter to the Editor: Ignore radical protests, give thanks to needed police
Letter to the Editor: Ignore radical protests, give thanks to needed police

The movement to defund or even dissolve the police department is probably the craziest idea yet to come from the radical left. Although I have never in my 73 years owned a gun, if the police are defunded or dissolved, I will join the line at stores to buy a revolver and I will carry it loaded whenever I leave my house.

Is this really what the radicals want? They are really trying to "fix" a problem that does not exist. The vast majority of police nationwide and locally are not racists. They are caring, conscientious public servants who risk their lives daily to protect law-abiding citizens.

I want to thank our Flagstaff police and other law-enforcement personnel for their outstanding service to our community. And I urge the Flagstaff City Council to ignore the radical protesters. We need our law enforcement officers.

STEVEN COLE

Flagstaff

