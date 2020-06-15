Letter to the Editor: Ignore radical protests, give thanks to needed police

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The movement to defund or even dissolve the police department is probably the craziest idea yet to come from the radical left. Although I have never in my 73 years owned a gun, if the police are defunded or dissolved, I will join the line at stores to buy a revolver and I will carry it loaded whenever I leave my house.

Is this really what the radicals want? They are really trying to "fix" a problem that does not exist. The vast majority of police nationwide and locally are not racists. They are caring, conscientious public servants who risk their lives daily to protect law-abiding citizens.

I want to thank our Flagstaff police and other law-enforcement personnel for their outstanding service to our community. And I urge the Flagstaff City Council to ignore the radical protesters. We need our law enforcement officers.

STEVEN COLE

Flagstaff

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0