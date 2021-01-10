Letter to the Editor: If you don't like state of politics, still time to get involved

Misinformation and distortions have consequences. Violence erupted at the Capitol due to the perpetuation of the untruth that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. President Trump told his supporters to March on Congress and go to the Capitol to fight for him. “You will never take back our country with weakness,” he said.

Congressman Gosar lit the flame of the coup when he objected to Arizona’s 11 electoral votes for Joe Biden. Soon thereafter, with an inadequate police force protecting the Capitol, rioters stormed the very building where senators and members of the House were confirming Joe Biden’s and Kamala Harris’ victory in 2020. Four people died and several police were injured.

The men and women of this country who worked tirelessly to provide each of the 50 states the most secure election in American history need to be thanked. In some cases, they risked their lives to do their jobs.

Get involved in Coconino County or in Arizona politics if you have lost faith in the system. Call your state representative or your senator and let them know how you think our elections can be safer and protected from fraud. It is our country and we need to participate in the process to make it better.