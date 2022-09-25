Letter to the Editor: If you are partisan, please don't say you are nonpartisan

The Northern AZ Institutions for Community Leadership (NAICL) held a forum on Sept. 14 to ask questions and hear from mayoral, city council, and FUSD school board candidates on the issues of college access for immigrants, housing, and public education funding. I attended this forum, as it was open to the public.

NAICL stated they are “nonpartisan.” But testimonials and questions only embodied one viewpoint for each issue -- which is very partisan and political. Positions on Propositions 308, 442, 447 and 448 were clearly evident in the speeches. Intention was to insure candidates lined up with NAICL’s views.

NAICL is directly connected with NAIC (the interfaith council) involving several churches in the area.

What is wrong with this? No equal time for opposing views. With the very notable exception of two courageous ladies running for school board, Gretchen Slover and Michelle “Mindy” Thomas, no other candidates presented any views that seriously opposed the “party line” on the above issues. Slover and Thomas stuck with “the law and the facts” and explained that if elected they would not violate the school board regulations nor our constitutions. But no responsible citizen should decide whom to vote for without hearing both sides. And we also know that many parents hold to very legitimate opposing views. Why were questions on alternative views not also asked of the candidates?

This amounts to content discrimination that is contrary to freedom of expression. Does the NAICL really believe they represent all the people and therefore do not need to ask questions that would tease out alternative explanations or differing views? Of course they do.

It is also concerning that this forum was supported by at least eight houses of worship. This can falsely associate high standards with the content of the session that has nothing to do with the merits of the political views expressed. Secular viewpoints need to be evaluated based on whatever individuals believe. I strongly applaud Thomas and Slover for attempting to balance out this meeting.

PHIL GOLDBLATT

Flagstaff