Letter to the Editor: If you are going to quote Roosevelt, at least do so correctly

I often see quoted out of context President Franklin Roosevelt’s statement “the only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” The full statement is: “the only thing we have to fear is...fear itself — nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance. In every dark hour of our national life a leadership of frankness and of vigor has met with that understanding and support of the people themselves which is essential to victory. And I am convinced that you will again give that support to leadership in these critical days.”

This is from Roosevelt’s first inaugural address in March 1933 when he was about to launch the most ambitious effort ever by the federal government to intervene in and rescue the economy of the United States.

From Roosevelt’s leadership of “frankness and vigor” came Social Security, Rural Electrification, the Securities & Exchange Commission, the Farm Security Administration, the Civilian Works Administration, and so many more programs that, if started today, would be derided as “socialism,” which, of course, technically they were. FDR’s leadership allowed the United States to survive the Great Depression without revolution.