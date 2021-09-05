Letter to the Editor: If no resignation, then recall for Deasy advised

Is there someone out there willing to start a campaign to recall Mayor Deasy?

On Aug. 31, he took to Facebook to yet again post libel against some of his fellow councilmembers, this time accusing them of not caring about the children or their own government duties when they didn’t attend an emergency meeting he called at the last minute. (He also enlisted the help of his wife Amethyst to publicly accuse councilmembers of only caring about collecting a paycheck.)

Evidenced by the over 100 respondents to his Facebook post, including Councilmembers Salas and Aslan, Deasy’s true intention was transparent: to bypass his colleagues and run Flagstaff as a dictatorship.

As of today, his post remains on Facebook, attesting to his own disregard for his constituents, his colleagues, the responsibilities of his position, and basic diplomacy. A better person would resign: Deasy, however, needs to be recalled.

ADRIENNE BISCHOFF

Flagstaff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0