Letter to the Editor: If Mitch won't change, change the game

It is past time to stop the deception and embrace reality. In the Arizona Senate and House of Representatives in Phoenix, with the slimmest of margins, a law was passed to limit access to the ballot box and strip some of the election power from the Democratic Secretary of State. This is a common occurrence throughout our country for state governments. However, in the U.S. Senate, there is the notion that there needs to be 60 senators to advance any agenda item. This concept is archaic and outdated. Bipartisanship is not embraced by the minority party at any level.

The Obama presidency revealed the Senate Minority Leader’s true colors. Mitch McConnell continues to obstruct, delay and filibuster all legislation under President Biden as well. He has been using the same playbook since Jan. 20, 2008. It is time for all 50 Senate Democrats to accept that Mitch is not going change.

In order for the Senate to endorse voting reform and protect access to the ballot box for all Americans, the rules of the Senate must change. This is a Constitutional issue. A simple majority is all that should be necessary in order to open discussion about protecting voting rights. The minority should not be able to stifle debate on such a vital subject.