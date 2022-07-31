Letter to the Editor: Idea of 'no more debate' brings up concerns

The idea of "no more debate" scares me. When we run blindly into a battle with no preparation or only on words or actions of others, we risk total collapse. There should be a lot more work and discussion about that direction than the physical stupidity masking as real work that is being displayed. Sure, we want a wonderful planet, but with careful planning.

At the rate displayed by the government, it brings us all, especially the middle- and lower-paid people, to destruction. But perhaps that is exactly what is wanted: utter dependence on whatever the government will provide. But wait, who funds the government? Some nebulous bank account that will be tapped into? Not so; it will be the accounts of hard-working people. Those who may not have a job cannot afford that dream anymore, have to pay for all the illegals the present government has let flood the border, raise taxes on people who no longer have a job because of higher wages ... where does it end? We will spiral out of control to oblivion, in total control of a foreign government who will then "take care of us." Look how much we already owe China, and still the spending continues!