Letter to the Editor: Idea of 'no more debate' brings up concerns

The idea of "no more debate" scares me. When we run blindly into a battle with no preparation or only on words or actions of others, we risk total collapse. There should be a lot more work and discussion about that direction than the physical stupidity masking as real work that is being displayed. Sure, we want a wonderful planet, but with careful planning.
At the rate displayed by the government, it brings us all, especially the middle- and lower-paid people, to destruction. But perhaps that is exactly what is wanted: utter dependence on whatever the government will provide. But wait, who funds the government? Some nebulous bank account that will be tapped into? Not so; it will be the accounts of hard-working people. Those who may not have a job cannot afford that dream anymore, have to pay for all the illegals the present government has let flood the border, raise taxes on people who no longer have a job because of higher wages ... where does it end? We will spiral out of control to oblivion, in total control of a foreign government who will then "take care of us." Look how much we already owe China, and still the spending continues!
What a wonderful thought! We will no longer have to make our own decisions! Of course, we will just be giving up our freedoms to act stupidly, such as laying down across traffic to protest a cause, or marching to support killing unborn children. Our treasured legacy to perhaps a country of freedoms.
LEE HARSH
Flagstaff
