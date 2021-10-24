Letter to the Editor: 'I wear the mask for ...'

Thank you and your team for printing the recent discussion emerging about wearing masks. Last week I was in a popular busy restaurant watching the happy crowd enjoying a margarita with their Friday fun. As I watched and thought I saw that while all staff were masked, in the crowd of revelers, there was not a single one, I looked at the crowd and thought out loud, what if death had come to play? What if COVID was also in the crowd that day? What could be done?

I am only one, but realized that if it’s to be, it’s up to me. So, I wear the mask for those who can’t, for the children now left alone, for their mother who cries on her own, I wear the mask for their grieving grandma who longs to cuddle the kids but must remain at home, I wear the mask for the Navajo father who will never again see his daughter run into the circle of his arms, I wear my mask for the hopeful graduate who wanted to make a difference. I wear the mask for the teachers who loved their jobs and created a classroom that offered security and solace for their eager students. I wear the mask for the carefree students walking to school eager for a brand new day.