Letter to the Editor: 'I thought you’d help defend our democracy, Ms. Daggett'

Out of 11 people that pulled papers for the Council positions, only two got enough signatures to make the ballot. In years’ past, we’ve regularly had 12 people pull papers and six make the ballot. The signature count is just too high.

What’s worse though this year is that due to Becky Daggett resigning to run for mayor, we have four spots for Council rather than three. The No. 1 person responsible for the loss of the people’s choice this election is Becky Daggett. Not only did she leave her seat midterm out of hubris, she was against reducing the signature count a year ago to be more inclusive of candidates in our election that would have prevented this.

I voted for Ms. Daggett. I trusted that she’d be in office for four years, not 16 months, and not only did she take away my vote for her, she left a position that will be decided by six councilmembers rather than us 45,000 voters.

As the Arizona State Legislature strips away our voting rights, I never would have thought that a local Democrat politician would do the same thing. I thought you’d help defend our democracy, Ms. Daggett, but instead you eroded it further.

It is clear Becky’s ego is more important to her than our democratic system. The only thing I trust at this point is that Ms. Daggett has not, and will not, fulfill her duties or respect voters’ choice if it interferes with her personal gain.

WILLIAM PETERS

Flagstaff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0