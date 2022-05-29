Letter to the Editor: 'I’m still following the science and not the dogma'

I’ve read the pro-abortion response to the leaked SCOTUS draft opinion in the Arizona Daily Sun and elsewhere. Some of the circumstances are heartbreaking. Nevertheless, there wasn’t anything to change my mind, so I am still pro-life.

I can’t get around what I saw in “Bodies, The Exhibition” when I chose not to bypass the fetal bodies despite the warning posted on the entrance to that section. They are tiny human babies and not a lump of tissue to be carelessly discarded. That was in 2007, but that information was available in 1973. Now advances in science and technology allow a mother to see the child developing in her uterus.

For me the only surprise was the statement quoted from a high school student protesting at city hall: “Abortion isn’t just a women’s issue, it applies to anyone who can get pregnant.” I don’t know what they are teaching in high school biology but it isn’t science. Real science requires critical thought -- something else they don’t seem to be teaching anymore. It is a simple fact that a uterus is required to get pregnant and only women have a uterus.

I’m still following the science and not the dogma.

DAVID M. MONIHAN JR.

Flagstaff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0