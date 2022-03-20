Letter to the Editor: Huntington Drive becoming a hub for homelessness issues

The city needs to do something about helping with the homeless shelter off of Huntington Drive. I have lived here for seven years and the issues that continue to arise in that area are out of control.

Over the past year and three more recently, I have known people involved in threatening situations right on Huntington involving under the influence homeless. There are successful businesses on this stretch of road, and many are being affected by people under the influence, urinating on their personal property, leaving trash in the bed of business vehicles, hiding alcohol bottles in the plants of the businesses, homeless lingering on properties and interfering with customers (on two occasions people being threatened verbally and physically), people under the influence passed out right in front of a business.

Like I said, this has been an issue that has continually gotten worse and I would really like to see city officials get involved to problem solve, not only to help the homeless but the businesses trying to function during operating hours. This needs to be addressed, and I think sooner than later would be beneficial to the public in this area.

SARA DIAZ

Flagstaff

