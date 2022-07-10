Letter to the Editor: Hunting, fishing and calling representatives

By and large, Arizona’s hunting and fishing community supports conservation efforts that maintain or increase our access to outdoor recreational activities, like hunting. That’s why we’re supportive of the national 30 by 30 initiative, which puts America on the path of protecting at least 30% of its land and 30% of its ocean areas by 2030, often referred to as 30x30.
The Doll Baby Ranch in Payson is an excellent example of where land has been purchased by the federal government and affords access to places for fishing and hunting. In 2019, the Doll Baby Ranch was purchased and transferred to the Tonto National Forest. This purchase provides public access to the Mazatzal Wilderness and Tonto National Forest. There is now a public trailhead and parking lot providing access for hunting and hiking, and to Crackerjack Mine Road, which is a very popular OHV destination.
If you support locally led collaborative projects that increase and improve access to our public lands, I encourage you to express your disappointment to State Representative Gail Griffin today for sponsoring HCR2024, a resolution opposing access to lands and outdoor recreation spaces, like Doll Baby Ranch, for folks like you and me. I encourage you to also contact State Sen. Wendy Rodgers and Rep. David Cook who voted in favor of this resolution that jeopardizes Arizona’s booming outdoor recreation economy, which generates $21.2 billion annually.
TRAVIS WOOLLEY
Flagstaff
