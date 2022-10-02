Letter to the Editor: Hunter, angler says time is now to help forest efforts

Arizona’s landscape evolved with frequent low-intensity fires, but a century of fire suppression has turned too many hillsides into matchboxes. Turning that around means allowing the safe reintroduction of prescribed fire and thinning forest ecosystems to make them better able to withstand the impacts of increasing forest fires.
As a hunter and angler, we need to get moving to protect our public lands and the habitat that supports wildlife. Forest projects that protect communities and our natural resources, such as repairing road culverts, thinning forests and restoring watersheds, are critical. This is the unremarkable but important work needed now to address drought, floods, and fires, and prevent wildlife populations from withering away.
For example, by recovering meadows and strengthening riparian areas, not only do we keep water colder for native trout, but we also provide a natural fuel break against intense fire and store water for late-season irrigation needs. In an age of unnaturally intense wildfires, forest management can play a vital role in keeping communities safe.
Our nation had the foresight to set aside these public lands for the sake of all Americans, and these lands are owned by all Americans and future generations of Americans.
ROBERT REES
Flagstaff
