Letter to the Editor: Humbled at the thought of the work being done

Can you believe it? Thirty-four doctors have died in Italy at last count. How many other medical providers, aides, assistants and office staff have died hasn't been provided. They stay on the job knowing the risk. And now retired doctors and nurses are coming out of retirement to help, knowing the risk, especially for their age.

This is a story for the ages. This will never be forgotten. This is the human species at its very best. We can remember this moment for a long time to come whenever we need our faith in the human race restored. I am humbled to my depths at the thought of this kind of offering. Blessings and protection for them. I'm on my knees to this spirit.